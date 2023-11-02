(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Cranleigh School Students Embark on Unique Internship Experience with Lead Development at Jubail Island







Abu Dhabi, UAE, 02 November 2023: LEAD - Real Estate Developer LLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cranleigh School Abu Dhabi to introduce an exciting internship programme that will run from October 2023 to January 2024. The programme provides students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience within LEAD's AED 15 billion master-planned project on Jubail Island.



The internship programme has been meticulously crafted to offer a handpicked cohort of students a real-world encounter within the dynamic realm of real estate. This programme isn't merely about gaining work experience; it's a key that unlocks the boundless potential of tomorrow's talent, allowing them to immerse themselves in the complexities of the industry.

Students are offered unprecedented access to the sales and site offices, and are allowed to witness ongoing on-site work across Jubail Island. Safety is a top priority, and participating students underwent comprehensive safety training to ensure the highest standards are maintained.

LEAD has a strong reputation for pioneering CSR initiatives and educational campaigns, and this MoU reflects LEAD's commitment to education and the empowerment of leaders – especially through community engagement efforts.



LEAD also pledged to plant one million mangroves on Jubail Island in line with the UAE's objective of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. This commitment contributes to the preservation of mangrove population while capturing over 1,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.



From November 2022 to July 2023, Jubail Island has previously welcomed 21 educational institutions and over 1,400 students for educational activities in Jubail Mangrove Park (JMP), including; guided tours, tree planting activities, and coastal beach studies.



In July 2023, Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) signed an agreement with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to establish the Jubail Mangrove Innovation Centre, which includes a nursery and visitor centre at JMP, to protect coastal ecosystems, preserve, restore, and ensure mangroves sustainability.

