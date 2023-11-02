'Desert Told Me Stories': Arab Novelist Ibrahim Al Koni Shares Insights On Life, Freedom, Happiness At SIBF

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 2:32 PM

For Libyan-born novelist Ibrahim Al Koni, immigrants are seekers of freedom.

Al Koni, who was named Cultural Personality of the Year at this year's Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), touched on the universal desire for a better life as he spoke in front of a crowd made up of expats who have found their 'greener pasture' in the UAE.

The icon shared his insights as he took the stage at the SIBF, which is running at the Sharjah Expo Centre from November 1 to 12, under the theme, 'We Speak Books'.

To seek the good life is a universal desire, Al Koni said. In fact, all prophets - from Prophet Adam to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) - were migrants, he pointed out. He described Adam as a traveller from heaven to earth and Prophet Muhammad as a remarkable individual who migrated twice, once for business and once on a spiritual journey.

'Desert told me its own stories'

Al Koni, who was born and raised in the Tuareg Desert until his move to Europe, found creative inspiration in the myths, magical realms, and deep love for Tuareg life.

His personality was profoundly shaped by the desert, where civilisation first emerged, he said.

“The desert told me its own stories,” Koni said, reflecting on an incident from his childhood when he got lost in the world's largest desert for 36 hours at the age of five.

It was an experience that sparked a 'metaphysical change' in him, he added.

Later, he pursued journalism studies in Russia and even established an Arabic newspaper in the country.

On happiness

During the talk, Al Koni noted the significance of being willing to sacrifice oneself for ultimate happiness.

“You can never get it if you think you can get it for free," said the esteemed author, who has written 81 books in 40 languages.

Besides being a prominent contemporary Arab novelist, Al Koni has been a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature on several occasions.

He is acknowledged for his significant influence on both the Arab and global cultural and literary domains, creating literary pieces that have left a lasting impression on the world.

His works have been translated into more than 40 languages and are included in the curricula of universities across the globe, including those in Europe, America, Japan, and other regions.

“The authority believes that honouring cultural and literary figures is an important step in building the cultural identity of any civilisation and nation. This recognition (for Al Koni) introduces the younger Arab generations to a prominent figure who has a significant and influential presence in the Arab and global cultural scene," said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Al Koni's portfolio includes more than 80 books in the fields of novels, literary studies, criticism, linguistics, history, and politics, serving as a source of inspiration and pride for Arabs.

Al Ameri added:“They are a testament to his strength and ability to compete in the realms of knowledge and culture, earning high recognition as one of the most prominent influencers in the Arab cultural landscape and one of the most widely recognised Arab authors in the world.”