Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Inaugurates 15Th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

H.H. attended the ceremony at the Mubadala Arena and met with young athletes who are competing across youth, professional, masters and para-jiu-jitsu categories. Sheikh Khaled praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the event organisers, for providing a platform from which to promote jiu-jitsu and for implementing programmes to develop the sport and nurture emerging talent.

H.H. also highlighted the role of the event in further enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as the global capital of jiu-jitsu, and for inspiring a new generation of athletes in the UAE to compete at the highest level.

The 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which is taking place under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, is taking place until 10 November, bringing together around 7,000 male and female athletes from 127 countries.

Attending the inauguration were Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohamed bin Saeed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

