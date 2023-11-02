Justice Minister Meets Albanian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) - Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, today met Ridi Kurtezi, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting discussed issues of common interest, ways to develop relations, and prospects for cooperation in the judicial and legal fields between the two countries.
MENAFN02112023000061011009ID1107362552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.