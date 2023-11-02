               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Justice Minister Meets Albanian Ambassador


11/2/2023 2:40:43 PM

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) - Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, today met Ridi Kurtezi, Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed issues of common interest, ways to develop relations, and prospects for cooperation in the judicial and legal fields between the two countries.

