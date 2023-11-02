AL Official Lauds UAE's Climate Action Efforts

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

CAIRO, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) -- Dr. Khalid Manzlawi, Assistant Secretary-General for International Political Affairs at the Arab League, congratulated the UAE for hosting COP28, as well as its role in supporting climate action.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Manzlawi said that the UAE's hosting of the upcoming edition of the international event underscores its keenness to support climate action and reflects its influential regional and international role in finding sustainable solutions to climate issues.

He also expressed his sincere wishes for the conference to produce results and recommendations that will benefit the entire Arab region, as climate action has become a priority due to its impact on the future of the region's health and food security, calling for the need to pool all efforts to combat any damage to the region caused by climate change.