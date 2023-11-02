UAE President And Dutch Prime Minister Discuss Strengthening Humanitarian Response In Gaza In Phone Call

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))



ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to discuss efforts to strengthen the response to worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, as well as the impact of military escalation and recent developments in Gaza on regional and international stability and security.

The two sides also discussed the urgent need for the international community to act to advance a ceasefire to halt bloodshed, protect civilian lives, and ensure the delivery of critical humanitarian relief, as well as work towards establishing a clear political horizon for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace that ensures the stability and security of the broader region.

The phone call also addressed relations between the UAE and the Netherlands, wherein the two sides underscored their shared keenness to expand cooperation to serve the mutual interests of both countries

