46Th ICA Conference & Exhibition In Marrakesh From November 16Th To 19Th: Official Program Revealed

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Moroccan Trading Rooms Association (AMSM) has unveiled the official program for the 46th edition of the Interarab Cambist Association (ICA) Conference & Exhibition. This highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from November 16th to 19th, 2023, in the enchanting city of Marrakesh, Morocco, at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The conference is themed " How to overcome market challenges and build a stronger tech-driven sustainable future economy. " It will bring together leaders and world-class speakers who will share their expertise and perspectives on the global economy and the financial markets industry.

The ICA Conference will bring together 500 global financial market professionals, including experts in capital markets, asset managers, investment bankers, risk management specialists, chief economists, chief strategists, as well as geopolitical experts. This will provide a unique platform for interactive exchanges.

The official conference program is now accessible on the website featuring an impressive lineup of 25 confirmed speakers. Among them, you will find prominent figures such as Mrs. Nadia Fettah , Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance; Mr. Dominique Strauss-Kahn , the former Managing Director of the IMF; Mr. Miguel Azevedo, Citi's Chairman for Africa and the Middle East ; Mrs. Nadia Fassi Fehri , OCP's Group Chief Transformation Officer; Mr. Michael Faye , Chief Executive Officer of Tap-Tap Send; Mr. Alexandre Kateb , a best-selling author and esteemed economist; Mr. Naoufal Alami , who serves as the Global Head of Commodities and Energy Transition Trading at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Mr. Farid Masmoudi representing the Private Equity firm Ardian.

Participants can still register, explore the comprehensive agenda, and access all relevant information through the website.

About ICA - The Interarab Cambist Association is a nonprofit professional association founded in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1972 following an agreement between foreign exchange dealers in 14 Arab countries. Its members are engaged in financial trading and sales, representing FX, interest rate products, equities, commodities, and more.

About AMSM - AMSM, the Moroccan Trading Rooms Association, plays a pivotal role in advancing capital market activities within Morocco. With a keen focus on enhancing market efficiency, transparency, and international outreach, AMSM brings together market participants to promote shared expertise, align common strategies, and advocate for the Moroccan market on a global stage.

