ZAPI GROUP Showcases Advanced Solutions To Electrify The Agricultural Sector

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ZAPI GROUP , a global leader in electrification, is proud to announce its participation in AGRITECHNICA 2023 , the world's leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, taking place from November 12 - 18, 2023, in Hanover, Germany.

ZAPI GROUP's expertise in electric drivetrain systems - encompassing motion controllers, inverters, electric motors, battery chargers, and autonomous navigation software - presents an ideal partnership opportunity for OEMs seeking sustainable solutions on their path to electrification.

“We look forward to exhibiting at AGRITECHNICA and showcasing our electrification solutions for the agricultural sector,” said Claes Avasjö, Executive Director of ZAPI GROUP.“As the agricultural industry navigates the challenges of climate change, rising demands, and geopolitical forces, electrification of equipment is critical for a sustainable future. We look forward to discussing with attendees how to leverage technology to increase operational efficiencies, productivity and environmental sustainability.”

ZAPI GROUP's strategic portfolio of product brands offers a unique wealth of electrification expertise and solutions to agriculture companies planning to electrify their product ranges. Evidence of this can be seen through long-standing relationships with high-volume tier-one OEMs in the off-highway markets. ZAPI GROUP's team of product companies, including Zapi SpA, Schabmuller, Delta-Q, ZIVAN, Inmotion, BlueBotics, BestMotor and Schabmüller, will be at the event to showcase their electric drivetrain solutions to the agricultural machinery sector.

One highlight of ZAPI GROUP's presence at AGRITECHNICA 2023 will be a shared presentation by Delta-Q and Inventus Power titled“Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification: Best Practices in Battery & Charger Integration.” This session will take place on November 16 from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on the Expert Stage within the Systems and Components section of the fair.

ZAPI GROUP invites all attendees to visit its booth located in Hall 15, Stand H11. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest products, consult experts, and discover how ZAPI GROUP can drive innovation and sustainability in the agricultural machinery industry. The company will also host its third annual Future of Electrification virtual conference from February 7-8, 2024.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio, including motion controllers, electric motors, high-frequency battery chargers and autonomous navigation software for application in full electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1,500 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of more than 600 million US dollars. For more information, visit .

