Pacific Prime Dubai Wins The Top Producer SME & PL - Medical Award From Gulf Insurance Group

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Pacific Prime Dubai , a global health insurance brokerage with over 20 years in the industry, has been awarded the employee benefits“Top Producer SME & PL - Medical Award” from the GIG Gulf on October 12th, 2023 in recognition of their outstanding performance in the region.

Upon presenting the award, Laura Gerstein Alvarez, Chief Employee Benefits Officer of GIG Gulf, said:“On behalf of GIG, I am delighted to present Pacific Prime with our 'Top Producer SME & PL - Medical' award. We continue to value our close working relationship with the entire Pacific Prime team and we look forward to continued, joint success. Thank you and well done!”

David Hayes, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai, responded:“On behalf of our entire team here at Pacific Prime Dubai, I would like to thank GIG for this award. This award is the manifestation of the hard work of our team who goes above and beyond the expectations of our clients to ensure a positive client experience with us. I look forward to continuing our partnership with GIG and the many successes that will come in the future!”

About GIG Gulf

GIG is amongst the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa. As a top three player in the GCC and the #1 composite regional insurer, present in 13 markets, GIG is one of the top 10 most valuable insurance companies according to Forbes Middle East and was recently awarded as the 2021 General Insurance Company of the Year by MIIA.

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, the UK, the US, Mexico, and the Philippines.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit:

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink