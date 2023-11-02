GBP/JPY Forecast: Sees Upward Pressure Overall

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Wednesday's trading session saw the British pound experiencing a slight retracement, possibly driven by traders locking in profits after a substantial rally. This market movement comes in the wake of the Bank of Japan's unexpected wavering during its latest interest rate announcement, an event that has left a significant mark on currency valuations worldwide.

Given these developments, the Japanese yen appears poised to continue its descent against a basket of major currencies. However, the swift and sizeable nature of the recent shifts may have propelled the market a bit too far, too fast. This sets the stage for potential buying opportunities on any forthcoming dips, with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average lying in wait just below the current price levels, ready to provide support.

Looking ahead, if the pound manages to regain its momentum and kickstarts a rally, we could see the market making a beeline for the ¥185 level. This region is not just a significant psychological milestone but has also historically served as a formidable resistance zone. On the flip side, the ¥181 level stands as an immediate support, with the round and psychologically crucial ¥180 level bolstering the market from below, acting as a potential floor in the current trading landscape Shorting This Pair

The future of the Japanese yen seems intricately tied to the monetary policy decisions of the Bank of Japan. As long as the institution finds reasons to maintain its loose policy stance, the market sentiment towards the yen is likely to stay bearish. For traders, this translates to keeping a vigilant eye on short-term charts, looking for signs of support as opportunities to re-enter long positions.

Navigating through the noise and resistance overhead, a successful break to the upside could pave the way for the market to target the ¥190 level, and potentially even the ¥200 mark over a more extended period. In this context, the idea of taking a short position on this pair seems counterintuitive.

The Japanese yen stands out as the weakest link among major currencies, and despite the pound's own struggles, it finds itself in a relatively stronger position. This dynamic has created a scenario where betting against the pair doesn't seem like a viable strategy. In essence, we find ourselves watching a battle between a weak Sterling and an even weaker yen, making the prospect of going long on this pair a more appealing proposition for traders looking to navigate these turbulent currency waters.

