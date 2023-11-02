Gold Forecast: Has Buyers Waiting Underneath

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market had a somewhat turbulent start during Wednesday's trading session, initially experiencing a bit of a decline.

However, it swiftly reversed course, with a noticeable influx of buyers eager to get involved on value. This consistent pattern of buyers returning to the market is indicative of the underlying sentiment, which is heavily influenced by ongoing geopolitical concerns. Moreover, recent information has shown that central banks worldwide have been increasing their gold reserves more than initially anticipated. This, in turn, exerts upward pressure on gold prices.

Beneath the current market action, the possibility of a breakdown below the bottom of the Wednesday trading session's candlestick exists. In this scenario, it could lead to a drop in prices. However, it's essential to acknowledge that the market is poised to experience heightened volatility due to the Federal Reserve's scheduled meeting on the same day. The interest rate markets are expected to react strongly, so exercising caution and avoiding overly aggressive trading strategies is advisable.

The market is currently in the process of forming what appears to be an ascending wedge pattern. Regardless of potential breakdowns and lower movements, there seems to be a consistent demand for gold, providing a support line for prices. Additionally, the 50-Day E A lies just below the $1950 level, further reinforcing the notion of potential support. Technical traders will be looking for this to hold Market Remains Attractive for Investors

Conversely, if the market manages to reverse and breach the upper boundary of the Tuesday session's candlestick, it's highly likely that gold will set its sights on the $2050 level above. This price point has historically posed a significant resistance level. In any case, I have no inclination towards shorting the gold market. The abundance of lingering geopolitical concerns continues to drive investors to seek the security of gold, making it unlikely for its value to experience a significant decline in the foreseeable future.

Ultimately, the gold market remains an attractive destination for investors seeking refuge from global uncertainties. Geopolitical factors, coupled with central banks' increased gold purchases, provide a strong foundation for continued upward pressure on gold prices. While market volatility is expected, the prevailing sentiment leans towards sustained demand for this precious metal as a safe haven asset. This will more likely than not continue to be the case.

