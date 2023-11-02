GBP/USD Forecast: Sees Selling Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Wednesday's trading session saw the GBP/USD experiencing a significant drop, signaling a potential continuation of the bearish trend and threatening a major market breakdown.

Analysts are closely watching the 1.20 level, as a break below could lead to an even steeper decline. The currency is currently navigating through a bearish flag pattern, a technical setup that has captured the attention of traders worldwide.

If the pound does succumb to the selling pressure and breaks below 1.20, the market could find itself heading towards the 1.1850 level, a zone that has previously provided substantial support. This level is expected to be a major battlefield for bulls and bears, determining the pound's trajectory in the upcoming sessions.

Conversely, if the currency manages to reverse its course and break above the highs of the previous Tuesday session, we might see it racing towards the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This level is anticipated to act as a significant resistance zone, potentially attracting a fresh wave of sellers into the market. In this scenario, short-term rallies could be short-lived as sellers are expected to re-enter the market, looking to capitalize on what they perceive as "cheap US dollars."The GBP is in a Precarious Position

Given the current market conditions, this currency pair is projected to remain highly volatile . However, as time progresses, analysts believe that a longer-term trend will eventually emerge. At present, the market sentiment is decidedly bearish , with little to no interest in buying positions. Even a bounce triggered by the Federal Reserve statement or meeting is viewed as an opportunity for bearish traders to initiate short positions at the first sign of trouble.

In terms of strategy, traders are showing a willingness to short the market on rallies or upon a breakdown below the crucial support levels. The possibility of considering a buying position seems remote at this juncture, with most agreeing that a shift in sentiment would only occur with a break above the 200-Day EMA-a level that is currently far removed from the market's present position.

In the end, the overwhelming sentiment is one of negativity and concern, factors that continue to play in favor of the US dollar and against the British pound. As global markets grapple with uncertainty, the demand for safer assets is on the rise, leaving Sterling in a precarious position against the greenback.

