WATCH: India Vs Sri Lanka (Live)

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Nov 2 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka won the toss & decided to bowl first. Dushan Hemantha is in for Dhananjaya De Silva.
WATCH:
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN02112023000191011043ID1107362251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.