Over 20,000 Wounded Remain In Gaza Amidst Blockade And Bombardments

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) announced that more than 20,000 wounded individuals are still in the Gaza Strip after the first batch of wounded and patients were evacuated from the besieged enclave to Egypt via the Rafah crossing last Wednesday.

Médecins Sans Frontières, in a statement, stated that "more than 20,000 wounded individuals remain in Gaza with limited access to healthcare due to the ongoing blockade and constant bombardment" by the Israeli military.

Médecins Sans Frontières clarified that 22 of its international staff members were able to leave Gaza.

The United Nations and many non-governmental organizations have previously warned of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the small Palestinian enclave, which is home to approximately 2.4 million people.

According to Israeli occupation authorities, 61 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza on Wednesday.

Médecins Sans Frontières stated in its statement that "basic medical supplies and humanitarian workers must be allowed to enter Gaza, where hospitals are overcrowded, and the healthcare system is at risk of complete collapse."