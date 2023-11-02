Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians In Qalqilya,Nablus And Ramallah

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Ramallah and Qalqilya This Morning.

A Palestinian was killed this morning by Israeli army bullets and others were injured, some critically,

during a raid into the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, according to the Ministry of Health

Local sources said that one was shot in the chest and said to be critical, another shot in the face, and a 15-year-old child was injured by live bullets in the thigh during the occupation forces' storming of the city.

In Ramallah Israeli occupation forces raided this morning the city of al-Bireh, attached to Ramallah, where they shot and killed one person and injured three others, according to local sources and the Ministry of Health.

They said an undercover army unit broke into Nablus Road in al-Bireh, followed later by army jeeps while shooting

and firing gas canisters resulting in one person being shot in the head, who later died of his wounds. He was identified as Ayham Mahmoud Shafiee, 14.

Three others were wounded and two people were also detained.

Soldiers also raided several other neighborhoods in Ramallah.

The 13-year-old child, Hamdan Omar Mahmoud Hamdan, has tragically passed away at Rafidia Hospital in Nablus due to a gunshot wound to the head he sustained several days ago during the Israeli incursion into the village of Zawata.

For it's part Ministry of Health reports that the number of martyrs in the West Bank has risen to 340 since the beginning of this year, including 132 martyrs since the 7th of October.