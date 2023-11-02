Smoke-Free Month Gains Traction In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 无烟月在瑞士获广泛认可



Español (es) El mes sin tabaco tiene éxito en Suiza

The campaign is designed to encourage smokers to quit - ideally for good - with the help of a motivating community.

The first month without smoking is the most difficult, according to a statement Wednesday. More than a quarter of people in Switzerland still smoke. In order to make it easier to quit, there is an exchange platform on the Internet and, among other things, a telephone consultation with health experts. Testimonials from participants are also accessible.

Free registration is via the website rauchfreiermonat. The program is offered in German, French, Italian and English.

The Smoke-Free Month campaign, now in its second year, is supported by the federal government's Tobacco Prevention Fund. Several cantonal agencies and organizations are involved, including the Swiss Cancer League and the Swiss Lung League.

