Swiss Army Must Maintain Current Military Strength, Says Government

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцарская армия сохранит свою нынешнюю численность



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Português (pt) O Exército suíço deve manter sua força militar atual, diz o governo

On Wednesday, the Federal Council instructed the Federal Department of Defence to present a project to enable it to temporarily increase the maximum strength of the army as prescribed in the law.

The Swiss army currently has 147,000 soldiers in service. But under Swiss law, the regular workforce is set at 100,000, up to a maximum of 140,000. Thanks to a transitional provision, these numbers ​​could be exceeded until the end of 2022.

+ The Swiss army: your questions answered

But to ensure it conforms with the law, the army has been forced to release certain soldiers who have completed their military training.

+ Defence exercise to involve 4,000 troops in western Switzerland

The government believes it is“inappropriate” to reduce the current size of the army given the geopolitical situation.“It is essential to have a sufficiently large number of staff to have the necessary replacements to ensure the capacity to last, particularly in the event of a prolonged engagement,” it said in a statement.

The Group for a Switzerland without an army has criticised the fact that a situation which is contrary to the law has existed for years.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

What do you think about this news article? Is there anything missing or something you'd like to know more about? Let us know!

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more