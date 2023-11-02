A Quarter Of Swiss Bicycle Riders Forgo Lights At Night

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 中文 (zh) 四分之一的瑞士骑车人喜欢做“黑灯骑士”



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

This rate is much lower among users of fast electric bikes (2%) and slow electric bikes (9%), the Accident Prevention Bureau announced on Tuesday.

Since 2022, it has been compulsory for electric bicycles to be ridden with their lights on, even during the day. The vast majority (91%) of fast e-bike users comply with this rule. On slow electric bikes, on the other hand, one person in four rides during the day with the lights off. When night falls, electric bikes generally have their lights on. This is the case for 98% of fast models and 91% of slow models.

At night, the risk of an accident involving a conventional or electric bicycle is 1.5 times higher than during the day. For pedestrians, the risk is even twice as high. Only 5% of cyclists wear reflective clothing at night or at dusk.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

What do you think about this news article? Is there anything missing or something you'd like to know more about? Let us know!

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .