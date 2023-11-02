Swiss Government Proposes CHF90 Million In Aid To Middle East Region

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Governo suíço propõe ajuda de CHF 90 milhões para a região do Oriente Médio



The funds will go mainly to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (CHF25 million), the International Committee of the Red Cross (CHF15 million), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (CHF15 million), the UN children's agency Unicef (CHF10 million), the World Food Programme (CHF10 million) and various health organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and Terre des Hommes Switzerland (CHF15 million).

The emergency humanitarian aid would be provided throughout the region. Parliament still has to give its approval.

+ Switzerland backs UN resolution calling for ceasefire in Middle East

The Swiss government has reiterated its "unequivocal condemnation" of the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas since October 7 and calls for the release of all hostages. At the same time, the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law are essential for both parties, it said.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis called on Israel to declare a humanitarian truce to guarantee access to aid for the population. A call for a ceasefire, however, would contradict Israel's right to ensure its own security. Israel has the right to defend itself, he told reporters.

+ How easy is it for Switzerland to declare Hamas a terrorist group?

Switzerland has spoken of the need to respect international humanitarian law (IHL). Israel has so far paid great attention to this aspect, Cassis said. But strict compliance with IHL in a territory as densely populated as Gaza is difficult. If there are violations of IHL, it will be up to the courts and history to judge, he said.

No contradiction

The Swiss foreign minister was also questioned at length on Wednesday about the 11 Palestinian and Israeli organisations whose Swiss aid has been suspended. There is no contradiction with today's announcement, said Cassis.

There are suspicions of non-compliance with the code of conduct by these organisations that receive Swiss financial support.“We are in the process of looking into this closely”, and a decision will be taken in November, he noted.

Switzerland recently created a Middle East task force to work on this, as well as on the possibility of banning Hamas in Switzerland as a terrorist organisation. Here too, a decision is expected this month, according to Cassis.

Last Friday, the United Nations General Assembly called by a large majority for an "immediate humanitarian truce" on the 21st day of the war between Israel and Hamas. The non-binding resolution was criticised by Israel and the United States in particular, who condemned the absence of any mention of Hamas in the text.

If Switzerland had abstained from the vote, it would have been difficult to justify in the eyes of the world, said Cassis. Switzerland is a depositary of the Geneva Conventions. Jordan's resolution is based on respect for the protection of civilians and humanitarian law.

At the same time, Switzerland has explicitly condemned the attacks by Hamas, added Cassis. Switzerland also defended Canada's amendment, which added a condemnation of Hamas to the resolution, but which was unfortunately not supported. The Federal Council supports this approach, said the minister, in response to criticism of a unilateral decision by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Ten Palestinian men and women who also have Swiss nationality are still reportedly waiting at the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip. They are waiting to leave for Egypt, Cassis said.

