Swiss Inflation Holds At 1.7%, Boosting Case For SNB Rate Pause

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Inflação suíça se mantém em 1,7%



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Consumer prices rose 1.7% from a year earlier, matching both the September reading and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Heating oil and air transport were the main drivers, with women's coats and imported wine also contributing. At the same time falling costs for hotels, gasoline and vegetables kept price increases in check. Underlying inflation, which strips out volatile elements like energy, jumped to 1.5% from 1.3%, Switzerland's statistics agency said on Thursday.

+ Economic prospects for Switzerland are clouding again

After slowing over the summer, the central bank and most economists expect price pressures to amplify over the coming months, setting up the gauge to again touch or even cross the 2% ceiling limiting the range the SNB equates with price stability.

The central bank's interest-rate aggression might have temporarily damped prices, yet higher costs of electricity, rents and public transport, combined with a boost in value-added tax are driving inflation. Power prices alone are set to rise an average 18% in January.

Economists predict inflation will peak at 2% this quarter, while rate setters see it accelerating to as much as 2.2% in mid-2024. After surprisingly pausing its rate tightening in September, the SNB could therefore opt for another hike in December - a possibility which remains on the table, as President Thomas Jordan reiterated as recently as Wednesday.

+ Swiss inflation quickens again in kickoff to winter rebound

Still, Swiss consumer-price growth remains the among the lowest of any advanced economy, showcasing how Switzerland's strong currency has sheltered it from the ravages of inflation elsewhere.

Euro-area data this week showed price growth dropped to 2.9% there, while based on the European Union's harmonised measure, Swiss inflation was 2% in October.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Kristian Siedenburg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

What do you think about this news article? Is there anything missing or something you'd like to know more about? Let us know!

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.





Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

Read more