Bonds For Project 'Am Grünen Anger' Successfully Placed

Bonds for project 'Am grünen Anger' successfully placed

Stuttgart/Berlin, 02.11.2023 - SEMODU Group has successfully placed bonds with a total volume of well over five million euros on the capital market through its subsidiary SEMODU Mehrwert Wernau Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH for its "Am grünen Anger" project in Wernau.



"The interest of investors shows that innovative and sustainable residential neighborhoods are in high demand, even in the current market environment," said Frank Talmon l'Armée, CEO of SEMODU AG. "It encourages us to continue to consistently focus on our technology-driven business model and a corporate strategy focused on sustainability."



The issuance of the bonds was accompanied by DBC Finance GmbH from Munich. "In DBC Finance GmbH, we have an absolutely reliable partner when it comes to financing projects," says Frank Talmon l'Armée. Managing Director Dr. Jürgen Bauer says: "SEMODU has been one of our premium customers for many years. In market phases like this, the quality of the products is crucial for successfully addressing investors."



In Wernau am Neckar, SEMODU is building a modern residential quarter in modular construction together with the architectural firm KFWM from Karlsruhe. The approximately 10,500-square-meter quarter will be used primarily for residential purposes, with smaller commercial spaces mixed in. Special forms of housing, such as cluster apartments, are also being implemented, with particular attention being paid to the flexibility and functionality of the spaces. To combat the shortage of affordable housing, more than 30 percent of the apartments are planned as subsidized or rent-reduced units. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.



SEMODU AG develops high-quality building modules and new methods for controlling buildings based on state-of-the-art software solutions and complex mathematical systems. Together with municipalities and partners from architecture, building technology, module production as well as the energy sector, SEMODU thus advances the future of buildings and cities - affordable, CO2-neutral and at the same time modern and livable. With locations in Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Berlin and Mannheim the enterprise around executive committee Frank Talmon l'Armée is country widely and internationally active among other things with projects in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hessen and North Rhine-Westphalia. Further information:



