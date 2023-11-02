

All for One Group to expand its top management

HR manager Ursula Porth to join All for One Group from Software AG as Chief Human Resources Officer

All for One manager Christian Hopfner to become Chief Strategy Officer

Chief Sales Officer Carsten Lange to assume future responsibility for customers, markets and project business as Chief Commercial Officer Chief Regional Delivery Officer Ralf Linha to become Chief Operating Officer of All for One Group Filderstadt, 2 November 2023 – Effective 1 November 2023, All for One Group SE is expanding its top management. Alongside Co-CEOs Lars Landwehrkamp and Michael Zitz and CFO Stefan Land, Group Executives Ursula Porth (CHRO), Christian Hopfner (CSO), Carsten Lange (CCO) and Ralf Linha (COO) will assume responsibility for the business, staff and further expansion of All for One Group in the future. In the process, the areas of responsibility of Carsten Lange and Ralf Linha are to be expanded. The positions of Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Strategy Officer are being newly created and will be occupied by two top-flight managers – Ursula Porth and Christian Hopfner. Experienced manager Ursula Porth is joining the Group from Software AG, where she was most recently responsible for global business partnering, talent acquisition, people development, global learning and culture as Senior Vice President HR. As CHRO at All for One Group, Ursula Porth will be in charge of all aspects and areas of HR and will be responsible for the Group-wide workforce of some 3,000 employees. ))I am very much looking forward to working with my HR team and my executive colleagues to contribute sustainably to the success of the company and to drive the progress of All for One in becoming a coveted employer at international level. Given the international expansion and strong growth of the Group, especially, there is a need to align structures, transparency and agility. In doing so, we must make sure the employees are on board, and must nurture high potentials and the unique culture of the Group((, is how Ursula Porth defines the key cornerstones of her new role as All for One CHRO. As Chief Strategy Officer, Christian Hopfner will be responsible for the future strategy and portfolio, IT and processes, and the ecosystem of the Group. The experienced managed has been with All for One since 2014, during which time his achievements included the successful establishment and expansion of corporate development within the Group. Prior to joining All for One, he spent 14 years working as an international project manager in the SAP environment in Switzerland. ))When debating changes, decisions and developments, I too place great importance on making sure I always consider the interests of all colleagues and get them on board. After all, ultimately, they form the foundations on which to build the success of our company((, is how Christian Hopfner underscores the people-first strategy for driving the Group's progress. As part of the move to expand the top management, the areas of responsibility of Group Executives Carsten Lange and Ralf Linha will also be expanded. As Chief Commercial Officer, Carsten Lange will assume responsibility throughout the Group for customers, markets and project business. As COO, Ralf Linha's responsibilities will include delivery, services & support, technology and cloud strategy for the Group as a whole. Co-CEO Michael Zitz: ))All for One Group has a clear set of targets – focusing on customers and markets, focusing on investors, and as an employer. By expanding our top management, we have the ideal structure and are highly motivated to position and establish All for One as an international IT, consulting and service provider. We want to be indispensable for our customers, to appeal equally to both our existing staff and high potentials, and to arouse substantial interest among investors. I am utterly convinced that we can and will achieve these three goals sustainably with the help of all staff members.((

About All for One Group SE All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with around 2,800 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

