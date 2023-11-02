EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG starts delivery of the new AEM Flex 120 electrolyser

Brick producer ABC-Klinkergruppe receives the first AEM Flex 120

Commissioning of the electrolyser to take place in 2023 Order volume to date from Europe, Asia and Africa for the AEM Flex 120 amounts to around 7 million euros Berlin, November 2, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) has started delivery of the AEM Flex 120 Electrolyser. The first unit from the new product range was delivered to the brick producer ABC-Klinkergruppe this week. The company – headquartered in Recke, North Rhine-Westphalia – plans to feed the green hydrogen produced with the AEM Flex 120 into its gas mix to replace some of the natural gas currently used to provide process heat and thus gradually decarbonise its manufacturing processes. The share of green hydrogen in the gas mix is to be successively increased to 100 percent, and the company's goal is to make its production completely CO2-free. Commissioning of the AEM Flex 120 at ABC-Klinkergruppe will take place in 2023. In total, Enapter has already received orders for 26 additional units from customers and partners in Asia, Europe and Africa – with a total order volume of around 7 million euros. The contractual liabilities will be recognised in revenue when the equipment is delivered in 2024. Enapter's total order book now amounts to more than 27 million euros. In addition to the decarbonisation of process heat applications, other areas of use for the AEM Flex 120 include industrial projects and refuelling systems as well as electricity storage for peak load reduction and energy self-sufficiency. Customers for the AEM Flex 120 include H2 Core Systems from Heide, Germany, as well as the company Wolong from China, with which Enapter recently entered into an extensive cooperation. The AEM Flex 120 contains 50 AEM Stacks and can produce just under 54 kg of hydrogen per day, corresponding to a nominal output of 120 kW, with a purity of 99.999 percent (in conjunction with an optional dryer) at an output pressure of 35 bar. Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, CEO Enapter:“In numerous industries and among medium-sized enterprises, there is a growing demand for practical, energy-efficient solutions to replace fossil fuels. Our electrolysers are highly scalable and flexible, allowing for straightforward upgrades as demand increases. This enables companies like ABC Klinkergruppe to quickly and easily enter the hydrogen economy.” Christian Käsekamp, Project Lead ABC-Klinker:“Our production is energy-intensive. We have long been searching for an alternative to fossil fuels to make our operations more environmentally friendly and to become less dependent on increasingly volatile gas prices. The AEM Flex 120 now allows us to produce hydrogen quickly and cost-effectively, optimizing our energy supply. I am confident that in the foreseeable future, we will achieve our goal of becoming completely carbon-neutral.”



About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already used by more than 340 companies in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group has its headquarters in Germany and an R&D and production site in Italy.

Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



