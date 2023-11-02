EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Merger of two subsidiaries completed: q.beyond is growing into one company

02.11.2023

Merger of two subsidiaries completed: q.beyond is growing into one company

Microsoft specialist and automated cloud portal fully integrated

Initial cross-selling success thanks to uniform portfolio Data intelligence specialist productive-data now also operating under group brand Cologne, 2 November 2023 – q.beyond is working at pace to simplify and standardise its structures. Just months after the launch of its“One q.beyond” project, the IT service provider has merged two subsidiaries acquired in 2021 and 2022, formerly datac and scanplus, into q.beyond. This involved standardising processes landscapes, eliminating duplicate functions and consolidating portfolios. q.beyond is now able to offer all major IT services its SME customers need for their digitalisation projects from a single source while sustainably enhancing the efficiency of its service provision. “One q.beyond is a key building block in sustainably raising our profitability”, explains CEO Thies Rixen. Equally important were the contributions the project made to creating a shared corporate culture and increasing customer focus:“Our customers want the best possible IT solutions for their companies from a single source”, adds Rixen.“That is exactly what we offer now – without any internal barriers.” Initial sales success thanks to uniform portfolio Recent months have already demonstrated the sales opportunities harboured by integrating Microsoft services and highly scalable cloud solutions. Numerous customers of the former subsidiaries now also procure q.beyond's services, such as consulting, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud services. In return, the highly scalable cloud portal at the former scanplus has been enriched with numerous services from the parent company. As a result, the number of new customer enquiries received via this indirect sales channel has doubled. Furthermore, q.beyond has boosted its position even further in the Microsoft environment. According to market analysts at ISG, it is a“Leader” in the areas of“Microsoft 365 Services Midmarket” and“SAP on Azure Services”. The benefits of uniform structures and processes are already apparent within the company as well. Employees from different departments now work together directly and thus actively live the“One q.beyond” idea. Closer integration of data intelligence specialist productive-data The company is consequently taking the next step and integrating a further subsidiary more closely: productive-data, the data intelligence specialist acquired at the end of 2022, was recently rebranded as q.beyond Data Solutions. The mergers of datac and scanplus were also preceded by standardising their brand identities. These two companies most recently operated under the names q.beyond Consulting Solutions and q.beyond Cloud Solutions. q Data Solutions focuses on data collection and evaluation and on using this data to optimise company management. In purchasing and sales processes in the retail sector, for example, the data makes it possible to base decisions directly on the latest customer requirements.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia and in Spain, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



