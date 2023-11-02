EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Letter of Intent

UET United Electronic Technology AG changes its name to aconnic and relocates its headquarters to Munich

02.11.2023 / 11:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, continues the integration and cooperation of the existing brands and companies and integrates the existing business units into the newly developed aconnic brand. Under the new name aconnic, the group will operate in the future under one brand and enable more synergies in the market and with customers. The renaming also affects the UET AG: In future the previous holding company will operate under the name aconnic AG. The Executive Board will submit a proposal for the upcoming Annual General Meeting. In order to strengthen international market access and expand in the areas of research and product development, the UET Group will relocate its headquarters from Eschborn near Frankfurt/Main to Munich. Operation of existing site of the group will be continued. The transfer of the registered office will not result in any staff reductions or relocations. „With the renaming to aconnic and the move to Munich, we are initiating a new growth phase of our international group of companies," says CEO Werner Neubauer. "We are pleased to be operating under a uniform brand name in the future and to no longer have any discrepancies between shareholdings, subsidiaries and holding company. The elimination of different company names will increase our strength in the market and with our customers.“ „Munich is a leading digital technology centre in Germany with a growing ecosystem. For us, as a technology company with its own software and hardware development in the telecommunications industry, this change is therefore a logical step in order to continue to grow with innovations," says Neubauer in explaining the reason for the relocation.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology supplier providing hardware, software and service systems for the installation and operation of telecommunication networks with the key elements security, energy efficiency and sustainable digitalisation. Sustainability is a core part of the business model. The UET Group has a value chain including research, development, supply chain and services. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain that is headquartered in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the German Stock Exchange since 2006. About 250 employees in eight countries generate revenues of approximately 60 million EUR, with an annual growth of 20%.



Contact UET United Electronic Technology AG D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Straße 80-82 Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 7777550, E-Mail:







02.11.2023 CET/CEST

