Gentari Partners AM Green To Drive Large-Scale Green Hydrogen Production With Global Reach

Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help our customers in their decarbonisation journey. Its global 2030 aspiration is to achieve 30-40 GW of installed capacity in renewable energy, up to 1.2 MTPA of clean hydrogen, and over 10% share of the public charging points and Vehicle-as-a-Service market across key countries in Asia Pacific. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future possible.



AM Green is indirectly wholly-owned and controlled by the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group - Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli. With their strength in renewable energy and storage as a service model, and track record of energy entrepreneurship, AM Green aims to become one of the most cost-competitive producers of green hydrogen, green ammonia and other green molecules in the world. In India, AM Green is developing production capabilities for green molecules (green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, green caustic soda, e-methanol) for decarbonisation in hard to abate industries. The venture will also set up an international renewables and storage business and a JV for making electrolysers with John Cockerill of Belgium.