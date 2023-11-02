Social Capital Vital For SC/ST Entrepreneurs To Build Sustainable Enterprises: Minister K. Radhakrishnan

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (KNN)

Minister for Welfare of

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, K. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that society needs to provide social capital to entrepreneurs fr0m

SC/ST communities

to help them become job providers and build sustainable enterprises.

Speaking at the Startup City Entrepreneurial Orientation Programme at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said that by changing its perspectives, society needed to lend a helping hand to them to overcome the challenges.

Jointly launched by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the State government's empowerment initiative

'Unnathi', the

Startup City project aims to

support entrepreneurs and innovators fr0m SC/ST communities.

“The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission targets around 20 lakh jobs by 2026 and two lakh people will be selected fr0m SC/STs communities. More than 86,000 SC students and 7,000 ST students have already registered with it and their training programme will start soon,” he said.

Unnathi CEO Prasanth Nair said the first batch of Startup City project represented diversified sectors, such as Internet of Things (IoT), defence, airspace, hospitality, manufacturing, and Small and Medium Enterprises.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said entrepreneurs and start-ups would get the necessary guidelines for marketing and generating capital to take forward their enterprises in a sustainable manner.

Under Startup City project, the selected entrepreneurs will receive financial assistance, expert mentorship, business establishment, and development assistance. It will provide incubation facilities and support for entrepreneurial ventures promoted by entrepreneurs fr0m SC/ST in multiple sectors.

(KNN Bureau)