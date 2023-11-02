IPAMA Gears For Intrapac India Scheduled To Be Held In March 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Noida, Nov 2 (KNN) The Indian Printing Packaging & Allied Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPAMA) is preparing to organise "IntraPac India", planned to take place at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida from March 14 to 17, 2024.

"IntraPac India" is set to comprehensively cover all the facets of the Indian Packaging Industry, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Indian market as the Indian market's requirements vary significantly from those of Western countries.

As a non-profit organization, IPAMA is dedicated to making this event accessible to businesses of all sizes by maintaining affordable rates. Even small companies can participate and reap the benefits of this world-class event, much like IPAMA's renowned "PRINTPACK INDIA."

To enhance the experience for business visitors, a dedicated live portal has been created for direct meetings with exhibitors. Visitors can also register online and download their badges, which grant them access to the respective exhibition halls.

The participation of 100 companies spans a wide spectrum, including Packaging Machines, Flexible Packaging items, Corrugation Boxes, Paper Bag Making Machines, Paper Cup & Plate manufacturing, Small Rigid Boxes, Rigid Plastic Packaging, Tin production, Adhesives, Labels, Filling and Sealing solutions, Cooling & Ventilation Solutions, Rubber Sheets, Waterproofing Machines, Converting Machines, Automation segments, and many more.

IPAMA has forged partnerships with key industry players, including the Packaging Industry Association of India (PIAI), All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA), Indian Flexible Packaging & Folding Carton Manufacturers Association, and the Association of Sealant Professionals in India (ASPA) to enhance the promotion of the exhibition. IPAMA has also reached out to several other associations to establish further partnerships, with some agreements currently in the advanced stages of finalization.

