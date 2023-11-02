Centre Approves 110 Import Applications Of Laptops, IT Hardware Products Worth $10 Bn

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 2 (KNN) The central government has cleared 110 of the total 111 applications, that sought permission for imports of IT hardware products like laptops and computers worth nearly USD 10 billion, an official said, reported PTI.

These applications including those of Apple, Dell and Lenovo got the approval on the first day of implementation of the new system.

Other companies that received import approvals include HP India Sales Pvt Ltd, ASUS India, IBM India, Samsung India Electronics, Xiaomi Technology India, Cisco Commerce India, Microsoft Corporation (India), Siemens Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Redington Ltd, Ingram Micro India, and Oracle India, the official said.

"Around 110 import authorisations have been issued till date. All major IT hardware companies have already availed authorisations," said the official.

All applications received are being disposed of within the time stipulated and there is no pendency as on date, informed the official.

