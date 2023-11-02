Eveready And Ogilvy Lights Up Kolkata With Maa Durga Display Made Entirely Of Light And Sound

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

In collaboration with Ogilvy, Eveready decks up Kolkata with a unique light and sound show to celebrate Durga Pujo

Eveready displayed Maa Durga in her radiant form as Goddess of Light 'Aalor Pujo' highlights the traditional Indian art forms, spotlighting the artistic capabilities of lights in a captivating, creative and innovative manner



India's premier battery and flashlight company, Eveready Industries India Ltd. in collaboration with Ogilvy , paid tribute to the Goddess of Light through an innovative and mesmerising light and sound display - a Maa Durga image made entirely of lights. Eveready's Aalor Pujo , the innovative visual spectacle aimed to transcend traditional boundaries by transforming the Maa Durga Idol into a radiant work of art, paying homage to tradition while embracing the possibilities of modern lighting technology.





Eveready's Aalor Pujo illuminates the goddess Durga's idol with beams of light





The spectacularly choreographed light and sound show was held at 95 Pally Entrance, Jodhpur Park, from 6 PM to 12 AM, between October 21st, Saptami and October 24th, Dashami, 2023. As the idol formed, visitors to the pandal could hear the sounds of the mesmerising dhaak, echoing chants of mantra, with the fog machine adding the feel of dhunuchi which added depths to the glow of Maa Durga, capturing the very essence of the Pujo. There were 6 shows every hour, with each show lasting 5 minutes.





YouTube Link







Speaking on their unique approach to celebrating Durga Pujo this year, Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU

Head (Batteries & Flashlights)

of Eveready Industries India Ltd ., said,“The festival of Durga Pujo marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. The victory of good over evil. It's a time when good conquers evil, light fills our homes, and happiness abounds. With Eveready Flashlights Aalor Pujo, we aimed to create a mesmerizing visual spectacle that showcases the rich cultural heritage and vibrant energy of this festival through a grandiose display of light and sound, providing a unique and memorable experience for everyone who joins in the celebrations."





''The eternal struggle between good and evil finds form in every myth around the world. In Bengal, it assumes the shape of Durga defeating the demon king of darkness. For five days, Bengal worships the goddess of radiance, whose light shines with the dazzle of autumnal glory. Our light idol is a celebration of the true essence of the goddess. It is an homage to the deity of light, powered by Eveready Flashlights - the champion of illumination,'' said Sukesh Nayak,

CCO,

Ogilvy .





#EvereadyAalorPujo used lights in a strategic way that when viewed from a particular angle, all one can see is the Goddess Maa Durga in all her true embodiment of majesty and elegance. Aalor Pujo mirrors the very sentiment of the goddess who was born out of divine radiance as Devi Shakti to bring the victory of light over darkness. With their illuminative approach, Eveready Flashlights showcased the cultural significance of the Durga Pujo festival, providing a platform for pandal hoppers to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Kolkata.





In this unique initiative, Eveready effortlessly merged tradition with technology. It is a beautiful coming together of reverence for tradition and responsibility for the future while highlighting the artistic capabilities of lighting in a captivating and innovative manner.





