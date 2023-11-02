Say No To Corruption Commit To The Nation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Department of Telecommunications is organizing lot of activities on Vigilance Awareness Week 2023. This weeklong program started with the taking of Integrity Pledge on 30th Oct 2023 at 11:00hrs by the officers of the Punjab LSA at Mohali. As a part of the weeklong activities, Punjab LSA was mandated to create awareness on vigilance related matters in Ludhiana City. Accordingly, today, a CYCLATHON was organized early morning at PAU Ludhiana, in which about 50 persons including officers from Punjab LSA, officer from DOT HQs, employees of NetPlus, the leading ISP of Punjab, students and faculty of PAU took part spreading vigilance awareness amongst the public through display of banners enroute and through T-shirts carrying the slogan of CVC. The Cyclathon was flagged off at 6:30am by Sh. Naresh Khanna, Addl. DGT Punjab LSA & Dr Prem Ojha Group CEO Netplus Broadband The Cyclathon ended at 7:30am after covering about 10kms. Later during the day, a program was held at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana wherein lectures on Vigilance Awareness and other related topics were taken by eminent speakers as given below:





Objectives of Govt. of India/CVC and overview of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 by Sh. Naresh Khanna, Addl. DGT Punjab LSA, Deptt. of Telecom.

DOT HQs views on Vigilance from Sh. Aditya Singh, Dir (VM), followed by a

Lecture by Ms Nitika Asstt. Dir. Genl. (Compliance) from Punjab LSA on EMF awareness to dispel the myths on radiation from Telecom Towers and lastly,

Lecture from Sh. Vaibhav Jain, Asstt. Dir. Genl. (Security) from Punjab LSA on Cyber Crime/Frauds and Cyber Hygiene Awareness.

Lecture from Dr Prem Ojha On Role of technology evolution in progress of country.

There was an audience of more than 100 persons including students and faculty from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, employees of M/s NetPlus, ISP and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) of Punjab viz. M/s Airtel, Jio and BSNL.





The objective of Vigilance Awareness Week is to sensitize the public against the menace of corruption and reaffirm our commitment to fight corruption at all levels and from all walks of life.