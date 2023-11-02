420 With CNW - City Data Shows Denver Has Collected $500M In Cannabis Taxes

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) According to recent city data, Denver has reached a new cannabis milestone: since 2010, tax income from recreational and medical cannabis has exceeded $500 million . While Colorado celebrates exceeding $15 billion in cannabis sales since legalization, Denver's report highlights the substantial tax dollars generated locally, supporting various public programs and services.

For more than a decade, Denver has added an impressive $501,538,144 to its coffers through marijuana tax revenue. The city has already collected around...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:



CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office



CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN