Greencarnewsbreaks - Lightning Motorcycle Announces Investor Discount Perk Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lightning Motorcycle, manufacturer of the world's most advanced electric motorcycles, is committed to environmental consciousness as it works to build its transformative motorcycles that offer superior efficiency, performance and affordability. According to a recent release, the company believes that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable future and is committed to making this vision a reality through its ecofriendly offerings. The company recently announced a limited-time“special perk” investment program that gives investors a 20% perk of an invested amount with no minimum. Individuals can choose from a discount on an EV bike or Lightning Motorcycle swag, such as hats, keychains, USB chargers and more. Investors who meet this requirement will receive the discount through an order coupon that can be redeemed when placing an order through the official Lightning Motorcycle website.
The program is set to expire on
Nov. 31,
2023.
To view the full press release, visit
About Lightning Motorcycle
Lightning Motorcycle boasts more than 14 years of expertise in engineering industry-leading electric vehicle technology. Lightning's mission is to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering consumers some of the world's highest-performing electric motorcycles, featuring lightning-fast charging capabilities and an unequaled rider experience. For more information about this company, please visit
.
About GreenCarStocks
GreenCarStocks
(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:
GreenCarStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
GreenCarStocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02112023000224011066ID1107362070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.