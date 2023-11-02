Greencarnewsbreaks - Lightning Motorcycle Announces Investor Discount Perk Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lightning Motorcycle, manufacturer of the world's most advanced electric motorcycles, is committed to environmental consciousness as it works to build its transformative motorcycles that offer superior efficiency, performance and affordability. According to a recent release, the company believes that electric mobility is the key to a sustainable future and is committed to making this vision a reality through its ecofriendly offerings. The company recently announced a limited-time“special perk” investment program that gives investors a 20% perk of an invested amount with no minimum. Individuals can choose from a discount on an EV bike or Lightning Motorcycle swag, such as hats, keychains, USB chargers and more. Investors who meet this requirement will receive the discount through an order coupon that can be redeemed when placing an order through the official Lightning Motorcycle website.

The program is set to expire on

Nov. 31,

2023.

To view the full press release, visit



About Lightning Motorcycle

Lightning Motorcycle boasts more than 14 years of expertise in engineering industry-leading electric vehicle technology. Lightning's mission is to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering consumers some of the world's highest-performing electric motorcycles, featuring lightning-fast charging capabilities and an unequaled rider experience.

.

