Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Announces Video Update For Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced it has released a video shareholder update to its website today, Nov. 2, 2023. As part of the update, Amesite's CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will review the company's financial position and revenue, recent no-risk business model, AI-first company wide practices, and the strategy for efficiency and revenue growth. Interested parties should visit



to access the presentation.

To view the full press release, visit



About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to AMST are available in the company's newsroom at



