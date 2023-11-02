Investornewsbreaks Viomi Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) Board Approves Extension Of Share Repurchase Plan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Viomi Technology (NASDAQ: VIOT) , a leading IoT@Home technology company in

China, has approved an extension of its existing share repurchase plan for 12 months. This announcement is part of the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value. According to the announcement, the board of directors approved the extension, allowing the company to repurchase up to

$10 million

worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from

Oct. 25, 2022, to

Oct. 24, 2024.“From the launch of the share repurchase plan to the date of this press release, the company in aggregate purchased approximately

$415,289

worth of its ADSs in the open market pursuant to its share repurchase plan,” stated the press release.“The company expects to fund the repurchases under the share repurchase plan with its existing cash balance.”

About Viomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Viomi Technology has a mission to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT@Home. Viomi has developed a unique IoT@Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart-home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment. For more information, visit the company website at .

