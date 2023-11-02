The 2023 China Football Association Beach Soccer Tour Finals Ended Successfully In Fuzhou

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On October 30, 2023, after four days of competition, the 2023 China Football Association Beach Soccer Tour Finals ended in Changle Beach, Fuzhou. In the end, Jilin Xingchen won the championship, Sun Yat-sen University won the runner-up, and Zhejiang Ningbo Quanxun ranked third.







Liu Bowen, Senior Director of Five-a-side and Beach Soccer Department of Chinese Football Association, Liu Dongming, Executive Director of Fuzhou Cultural and Sports Industry Development and Operation Co., Ltd., Ye Xing, Deputy General Manager of Fuzhou Cultural and Sports Industry Development and Operation Co., Ltd., Marcelo, Head Coach of China Men's Beach Football National Team and other leaders attended the closing ceremony.







During the competition, the athletes of each team played hard, united and helped each other, and staged wonderful and fierce competitions, which won applause from the audience.







Since its launch in May, the China Football Association Beach Soccer Tour has visited seven cities-Fuzhou, Ningbo, Weinan, Rizhao, Sanya, Wuhai and Wuhua. In the end, 11 winning teams and Zhanjiang Long Ren Football Team participated in the annual finals.

After four days of intense single-game elimination, Jilin Xingchen finally met Sun Yat-sen University in the final. At the beginning of the game, Jilin team took advantage of its experience to seize the opening, and achieved a 4-0 lead under the excellent play of foreign aid Tulio and captain Liu Yisi. Sun Yat-sen University began to stabilize its position in the second quarter, and under the leadership of foreign member Mateus, it made the score close to 4-6. After that, Jilin team gradually took the initiative on the field again and scored three goals to kill the suspense of the game. Although Sun Yat-sen University finally pulled back a goal, it was too late. In the end, Jilin Xingchen defeated Sun Yat-sen University with a score of 9-5 and won the final. In another match, Zhejiang Ningbo Quanxun beat Wuhai Shazu Team 5-4 with the wonderful performance of the whole team and won the third place.







In terms of awards, Fuzhou Cultural and Sports Industry Development and Operation Co., Ltd. won the excellent organizational unit, Guangzhou Jiuli Real Estate , Fujian Boyi and Huizhou Sanhe Advertising won the fair competition award, Li Qibin and Xu Li won the best referees, Zhang Xiaoyu from Sun Yat-sen University team won the best coach, Song Song from Jilin Xingchen team won the best goalkeeper, Mateus from Sun Yat-sen University team won the best shooter with 18 goals, and Liu Yisi from Jilin Xingchen team won the best player.







The game has an end, and there is no end to progress. Fuzhou Cultural and Sports Industry Development and Operation Co., Ltd. will continue to co-host such sports events, enhance brand value in a diversified, multi-angle and multi-directional manner, simultaneously improve the quality of sports tourism industry and leisure tourism products, and extend the sports industry chain.

In recent years, with the strong support of provincial and municipal sports departments, Fuzhou Cultural and Sports Industry Development and Operation Co., Ltd. has adhered to the trinity of event activities, competitive sports and national fitness and promoted it simultaneously. In order to achieve smooth competition, we will strive to make this competition a high-quality, high-level sports event with a win-win situation of sand football and spiritual civilization. Fuzhou Cultural and Sports Industry Development and Operation Co., Ltd. made every effort, required high standards, promoted high efficiency and cooperated with high quality, and provided good guarantee services.

By hosting this game, it will further promote the high-quality development of beach soccer in Fujian Province, and build a good platform for athletes to meet friends and exchange and learn from each other.