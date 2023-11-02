AMD Named To Forbes World's Top Companies For Women 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) At AMD, we believe including as many unique voices as possible accelerates innovation. We are committed to growing our population of women and other underrepresented groups (URGs) while creating a workplace where all employees feel safe being their authentic selves. To that end, we are pleased to be named to the Forbes list of World's Top Companies for Women 2023 .

The top 400 companies chosen were evaluated based on surveys and research centered on three key pillars: employer brand, public opinion and company leadership.

AMD is powered by people which is why we strive to attract, acquire, develop and advance the most engaged, diverse and inclusive workforce in the semiconductor industry. I am proud of our company's Diversity, Belonging, & Inclusion (DB&I) team that drives external and internal activities to accelerate gender diversity. Overall representation and retention of female engineers and other URGs increased considerably at AMD over the last 5 years, and we consider these factors as a competitive advantage as well as an accelerator to innovation.

Externally, AMD collaborates across the industry to advance women and underrepresented groups in engineering. For example, in 2022, the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) hosted its annual flagship Women in Semiconductor Hardware (WISH) conference, which AMD co-sponsored. AMD leaders including Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Human Resources Ruth Cotter and Corporate Vice President and Fellow Suzanne Plummer participated in sessions at the event, during which Dr. Su awarded a multi-year grant to the GSA Women's Leadership Initiative to fund programs and initiatives that support female engineering students and help them connect with leading companies in the industry. AMD returned to WISH in 2023, where Dr. Lisa Su sat down for a fireside chat with GSA CEO Jodi Shelton and discussed opportunities for women to grow their career in semiconductors. We are grateful to continue advancing the efforts driven by GSA through their Women in Leadership initiative and are proud to celebrate the women who have helped break the glass ceiling and those who are following in their footsteps as leaders in the semiconductor industry.

Internally, I am proud of our initiatives that support women and ensure we have the right talent in place to deliver our strategy. This year, we launched Advancing Women in Tech, a two-day learning experience designed to empower, retain and support AMD women in technical careers. Participants learned the core skills necessary for success in a technical role, as well as how to increase their influence and navigate the unique issues that women in technology experience. In 2023 we offered 6 programs with 237 graduates, and participant feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

We continued to grow the population of university students in our North America internship and co-op programs in 2022, resulting in the largest summer cohort in AMD history. We were able to expand our outreach to female and under-represented talent in engineering and in partnerships with diverse student organizations at some of our partner universities like Queens University Belfast, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Toronto.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are the foundation of our inclusive culture and the AMD Women's Forum (AWF) is one of our largest and most active ERGs, with chapters across multiple sites. On International Women's Day, the chapters come together and plan a global panel of AMD women leaders watched at site events that provide networking and learning opportunities. AWF also planned activities for International Women in Engineering Day with expert speakers, speed networking, and student outreach.

I am proud to work for a company that promotes a culture of diversity, belonging and inclusion. We are better as a company by ensuring we have as many unique voices helping to execute our company mission, vision, strategy and product roadmaps. I am equally proud to stand with our ~4,000 women engineers and ~2,000 women in other functions who design and launch products that are helping to solve the world's most important challenges. Together we advance_

