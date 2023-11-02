Is PM Netanyahu Planning To Relocate Gaza's Population To Egypt? Leaked Document Reveals...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, a leaked document has sparked controversy, alleging that Israel plans to relocate Gaza's population to Egypt's Sinai. It suggested that the plan, prepared by Israel's Ministry of Intelligence a week after a Hamas attack, could not have been developed without Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's knowledge. Here's all you need to know did Israel plan to carry out the alleged operation?The 10-page controversial document that first appeared on the Hebrew website Mekomit reveals how Israel plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt's Sinai region.

First, they would notify northern Gaza residents to move south before a military operation commences, which Netanyahu already did. The operation would then advance from north to south, while keeping Egypt's Rafah crossing empty for easier access. Tent settlements and cities in northern Sinai would accommodate Palestinians.

According to this website, this document has verification from Israel's Ministry of Intelligence did Israel say?

PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied the allegation and said 'document is an imaginary exercise and a concept paper'.How did Egypt and Palestine react to it?The Palestinian and Egyptian governments have strongly criticised the idea and stated that this would further escalate political tension

Egypt is concerned that it might result in a large displaced population seeking refuge in Egypt, causing potential issues. Meanwhile, Palestine fears that Israel's intentions may involve occupying Gaza and expelling its residents.

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said, \"We are against sending Palestinians anywhere like this. If such an attempt is made, then it will not be allowed to happen. What happened in 1948 will not be repeated.\"The Nakba, or \"catastrophe,\" occurred before Israel's establishment in 1948 when around 700,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes in what is now Israel. Many locked their doors, hoping to return when peace prevailed. However, they were unable to return, and today, their descendants number around six million. They reside in refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Gaza, forming a significant aspect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

