India's Philanthropist Club Swells, But Donations Shrink From Covid Peak

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The elite club of Indian philanthropists donating ₹5 crore or more to charity expanded to a record 119 individuals in 2022-23, but their average donation size has halved from the pandemic-era peak, showed the latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy list released on Thursday. In 2021-22, a total 108 individuals had made it to the list.

