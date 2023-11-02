Delhi Air Pollution 'Severe' As AQI Breaches 400 Mark Due To Rise In Farm Fires

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Government agencies have warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next few days as the smoky haze blanketed the national capital on Thursday due to a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 415 on a scale of 500 in the capital's Anand Vihar area on Thursday, that indicate“severe” levels of pollution that can affect people's health and those with existing ailments.

The Delhi government has announced a ban on the entry of diesel buses, and said that construction activities will be halted if the situation persists to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility reduced to just 500 metres at the Safdarjung Observatory around 7 am, gradually improving to 800 metres as temperatures increased during the day temperatures create stable atmospheric conditions, known as temperature inversions, where a layer of warm air traps cooler air near the ground, allowing the accumulation of pollutants.

The AQI at several areas in Delhi was recorded as -- Punjabi Bagh (439), Dwarka Sector-8 (420), Jahangirpuri (403), Rohini (422), Narela (422), Wazirpur (406), Bawana (432), Mundka (439), Anand Vihar (452) and New Moti Bagh (406), recorded 'severe' air quality concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and trigger respiratory problems, exceeded the safe limit of 60 microgramme per cubic metre by six to seven times in these areas 3 pm, the AQI in Delhi reached 378. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.According to government data, Delhi's air quality in October 2023 was the worst since 2020, with meteorologists attributing it to the absence of rainfall.

The capital recorded an AQI of 210 in October, compared to 210 in October last year and 173 in October 2021, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).According to Swiss group IQAir, New Delhi and Pakistan's Lahore with AQI levels above 400 on Thursday topped a real-time list of the world's most polluted cities Air Quality Index in Mumbai hovered around the 200 mark.

MENAFN02112023007365015876ID1107361998