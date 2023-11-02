Delhi Implements New Curbs As Air Quality Worsens, Hospitals See Spike In Emergency Patients - Details Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Delhi government ramped up its efforts to control air pollution on Thursday as the AQI veers into the 'severe' category. Delhi hospitals have also seen a surge in emergency patients as the air quality deteriorates. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the 'next 15 days will be crucial' for the city the GRAP Stage-III, Delhi will restrict the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four wheelers and mull closure of schools for children up to Class V. The entry of light commercial vehicles and diesel-guzzling trucks as well as non-essential construction activities have now been banned data indicates that the Air Quality Index stood at 346 on Thursday. It has remained in the 'very poor' category since Sunday and continues to climb Delhi government has now restricted the use of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four wheelers within the city. The curbs will also apply to the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. The Centre's air quality panel has also halted non-essential construction work as pollution levels near 'severe' category Stage-III restrictions also include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR – with some exception governments in NCR and GNCTD may also take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes virtually.“When compared to the earlier times, the situation has definitely gone better. However, according to the experts, the next 15 days will be crucial. The government is working on how to cut the sources that cause pollution,” Rai told ANI on Thursday.
The Commission for Air Quality Management meanwhile expect the pollution level to continue increasing in the upcoming days. During a meeting to review the air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, the CAQM cited unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions for the same.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN02112023007365015876ID1107361996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.