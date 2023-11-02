Taj Mahal Was Not Built By Shah Jahan But..., PIL Filed At Delhi HC Urges To 'Change History'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a bizarre claim, a petition was filed at the Delhi High Court citing Taj Mahal was not built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and accordingly, sought direction for the Centre to publish the correct history of the iconic monument Singh Yadav, Hindu Sena President, who filed the petition, noted Taj Mahal was originally the palace of Raja Man Singh, later, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan renovated it, he urged the ASI, the Central government, the National Archives of India and the Uttar Pradesh government to step in and take measures to remove historically wrong facts related to the construction of Taj Mahal from history books his plea, Yadav said the present structure of Taj Mahal is nothing but“a modification, renovation and refurbishment of the mansion of Raja Man Singh which already existed”.“Further, the book titled Taj Museum mentions that the dead body of Mumtaz Mahal was interred under a temporary domed structure within the land premises of Raja Jai Singh. It is pertinent to mention that there is no account which states that the mansion of Raja Man Singh demolished to construct Taj Mahal,” the plea argued, as reported by Bar and Bench“The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has provided conflicting and contradictory information on Taj Mahal.”“Under this, the ASI has mentioned that six months after the death of Mumtaz Mahal in 1631, her body was transferred to Agra to be enshrined in the crypt of the main Tomb of the Taj Mahal. This is contradictory to the information provided in the same web page for Taj Mahal where ASI has claimed that it took 17 years for the monuments complex to be completed in 1648. This is contrary to the above stated information provided by ASI on its same web page where it states that six months after the death of A Mumtaz Mahal her body was interred in the crypt of the main tomb of Taj Mahal because if Taj Mahal had taken 17 years to complete in 1648 then how come within six months in 1631 her dead body was enshrined in the main tomb of Taj Mahal when the ASI has stated on its website that Taj Mahal was completed in 1648,” it was contended plea is likely to come up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.



