Delhi Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Closure Of Schools As AQI Worsens

- Live Mint) "All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days in view of rising pollution levels. Arvind Kejriwal announced closure of schools as AQI worsens. In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
wrote,\"In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days.\"According to the CAQM, the GRAP for the NCR has been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi viz. Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300). Stage II 'Very poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV 'Severe ' (AQI>450).The action plan was implemented as an emergency response mechanism to poor air quality levels. But this time, the government implemented GRAP even before the worsening of Delhi's air quality.
The central government on Thursday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR as a thick layer of pungent haze obscured the national capital's skyline with pollution levels entering the \"severe\" zone for the first time this season scientists warned of a spike in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks, doctors expressed concerns about a potential rise in respiratory problems least 18 out of 37 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) in the“severe” category areas where AQI breached the 400-mark are - Anand Vihar (450), Bawana (452), Burari Crossing (408), Dwarka Sector 8 (445), Jahangirpuri (433), Mundka (460), NSIT Dwarka (406), Najafgarh (414), Narela (433), Nehru Nagar (400), New Moti Bagh (423), Okhla Phase 2 (415), Patparganj (412), Punjabi Bagh (445), R K Puram (417), Rohini (454), Shadipur (407) and Wazirpur (435).An AQI between zero and 50 is considered“good”, 51 and 100“satisfactory”, 101 and 200“moderate”, 201 and 300“poor”, 301 and 400“very poor”, and 401 and 500“severe”.*With Agency inputs
