No Needles, Just A Spray In Mouth: Painless Insulin Likely To Enter Markets Soon | 5 Things We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Diabetes patients are likely to say goodbye to painful insulin injections with a Hyderabad-based company expecting to launch \"oral form of insulin\" by 2025–26. The company, NiedlFree Technologies, claimed to have developed a needle-free oral insulin spray called 'Ozulin'.'Ozulin' provides a convenient alternative even to a normal working person, Telangana Today reported effective will be this oral insulin?The Telangana Today report cited results of a study that was recently conducted among dogs. The study, carried out by Palamur Biosciences, \"provide ample proof of effectiveness of our oral insulin\", the report said while the company's statement, the Times of India reported that during the study conducted on dogs, Ozulin demonstrated a bioavailability of over 91 percent compared to injectable insulin is the degree and rate at which a substance (such as a drug) is absorbed into a living system or is made available at the site of physiological activityK Koteswara Rao, the co-founder and director of NiedlFree technologies, explained that NiedlFree Technologies achieved this breakthrough by encapsulating human insulin into functionalised nano particles, ensuring optimal delivery into the bloodstream with a prolonged release, the report said READ: Air pollution linked to higher incidence of type 2 diabetes: ReportHow are the doses administered?The company said the doses were administered in the form of a liquid spray into the mouth can use the oral insulin sprayAccording to a Times of India report, the spray can be used by both animal and humans will it be rolled outThe Times of India said that the company plans to introduce the oral insulin spray for pets, primarily dogs and cats, by 2024-25, Telangana Today cited the company as saying that Ozulin is set to hit the market in two-three years time around 2025-26. \"...(the oral spray) promises to provide relief to the diabetic population across the world once the product hits the markets targeted during 2025–26,\" the statement read READ: Diabetes epidemic! Experts sound alarm as study shows over 11% Indians are diabeticThe TOI report further states that the NiedlFree Technologies has applied to the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CSDCO), seeking permission to conduct safety and toxicology studies before proceeding with human clinical trials.K Koteswara Rao, the co-founder and director of NiedlFree technologies, told the media that the company has obtained global patents for Ozulin in more than 40 countries role of insulin in bodyMayo Clinic explained that insulin comes from an organ in the stomach area called the pancreas. The main role of insulin is to ensure that sugar from nutrients in food is correctly used or stored in the body. \"If your body can make enough insulin, you don't have diabetes,\" it added. Insulin therapy keeps one's blood sugar within the target range.

