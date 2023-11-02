'Tiger 3' To 'UT 69' - List Of Movies Releasing This November

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As November unfolds, the Indian film industry is gearing up to unveil a collection of eight exciting movies scheduled for release this month.
Set to release on 12th November (Diwali), Tiger 3 is an action thriller which marks the third installment in 'Tiger' franchise. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi
November 3rd marks the date for 'The Lady Killer,' a murder mystery helmed by director Ajay Bahl. This movie features the dynamic pair of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Sequel to the 2010 'Khichdi,' this film is a comedy drama which will release on november 17.
On November 24th, audiences can anticipate the arrival of 'Farrey,' a movie that signifies the Bollywood debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of the renowned superstar Salman Khan.
Set to release on november 15 'Apurva' is about a girl who gets kidnapped while travelling to visit her boyfriend in Agra.
The movie is set to release on November 3. It is a comedy dram featuring
Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Vijay Raaz.
Directed by Vinay Bharadwaj and Soumitra Singh, this cricket-centric narrative, set to release on November 3rd. It features Darsheel Safari in lead.
Featuring Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, this film delves into the real-life events during his time in jail. The movie is slated for release on November 3.
