Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Edition Launched In China; Check Features, Price & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the recent release of its two new flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, in China, Xiaomi has now introduced a special edition of the Xiaomi 14 Pro. This variant boasts a titanium frame and a different colour, but otherwise has the same characteristics as the standard model.

What are the features of

Titanium Special Edition?

The Titanium Special Edition variant's primary specs are unchanged from the standard version, with the exception of styling. It has a 6.73-inch 2.5D LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 2K resolution. The gadget features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It is powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. The newest HyperOS from Xiaomi powers the gadget.

Details of

Xiaomi 14 Pro's camera

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a triple back camera arrangement with the Leica brand, according to camera specs. The smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto unit, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens that has been adjusted for Leica. Additionally, there is a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies. A sizable 4880mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 120W cable fast charging powers the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Here's how much it will cost you?

The Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition costs 6,499 yuan (about Rs 74,500) in China, according to a major Chinese tech company. Conversely, the standard Xiaomi 14 Pro model with 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage starts at CNY 4,999 (about Rs. 56,500).

The Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition is available in titanium grey and features a titanium alloy middle frame. According to the manufacturer, 99 percent of the titanium used in the gadget is aerospace-grade.

Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass is also included with the gadget, covering both the front and back. There is just one 16GB+1TB memory configuration available for the Xiaomi special edition. For the time being, the gadget can only be bought in China. The brand has not yet announced when it will be available worldwide.

