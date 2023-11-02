Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sunny Deol Opens Up About His Equation With Step Sisters Esha, Ahana Deol

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol revealed their relationships with Hema Malini's daughters, Ahana and Esha Deol, on the latest season of Karan Johar's renowned chat show Koffee With Karan. This was the brother's second appearance on the show as they previously appeared in the first season, in 2005. Sunny and Bobby reunited with Ahana and Esha for the Gadar 2 premiere in August. Esha organized a special screening of the film for her close friends and family members in August to celebrate the great response to the film. Sunny and Bobby not only attended the event, but they also posed with Esha and Ahana at the screening.



This was the first public appearance of Dharmendra's four children together. Esha and Ahana are from Dharmendra's first marriage with Hema Malini and Sunny and Bobby are from his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Sunny Deol on relationship with his step-sisters

Sunny explained their relationship with Ahana and Esha, saying, "They are my sisters. That is what it is. Nothing can change that." He stated that they were overjoyed after his film 'Gadar 2' success and the fact that he was going everywhere and everywhere. He said, "Then I wanted to have a success party. But I was wondering, 'Will everybody arrive or not?' I was accompanied by my friend Kareem, who knows everyone in the sector. He was in charge of everything. I had no idea who would show up until the evening. But the manner everyone arrived and the affection everyone showed made me so thrilled to see everyone come home."

'Koffee With Karan Season 8'



The first episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' aired on October 26, 2023, with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being the first guests.

