Lavender to Money Plant-7 plants for positive energy and happiness

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indoor plants not only add aesthetic appeal to your living space but can also have a positive impact on your mood and well-being. Here are seven indoor plants known for promoting good energy and happiness.

Spider plants are easy to care for and are excellent air purifiers. They are said to have a soothing and grounding effect on the environment.

The peace lily is known for its elegant white flowers and ability to improve air quality. It is associated with peace, tranquility, and a sense of well-being.

This plant is known for its air-purifying properties and ability to thrive in low-light conditions. It is believed to bring a sense of calmness and positivity to a space.



While not a traditional houseplant, potted lavender can thrive indoors in the right conditions. Its calming scent is known to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Aloe vera is not only known for its skin-healing properties but also for its ability to purify the air. Having an aloe plant indoors is believed to bring positivity and good luck.

Also known as Devil's Ivy, the money plant is associated with prosperity and good fortune. It is easy to care for and can thrive in low light.

This vine plant is known for its hardiness and ability to thrive in a variety of conditions. It is believed to bring positivity and prosperity to a space.