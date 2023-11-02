Fruit To Paneer: 7 Creative Ways To Make Bhel Puri At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhel puri, a popular Indian street food, can be customized in various ways at home. Try these seven delightful recipes.

Elevate your bhel puri with cubed paneer and minty chutney for a creamy, protein-rich twist on this classic.

Infuse sweetness by adding apples, pomegranates, and tamarind chutney for a fruity, zesty delight.

Swap puffed rice with corn flakes to enjoy a satisfying, crispy crunch with a touch of sweetness.

For a creamy and healthy take on Bhel Puri, swap the traditional ingredients for ripe avocado chunks. The buttery avocado complements the spicy and tangy elements of Bhel Puri.

Enhance nutrition by adding sprouted legumes for a health-packed, guilt-free snack.

Combine dahi, bhujia, papdi, and chutneys for an explosion of textures and flavors, creating a chaat-inspired masterpiece.

Combine puffed rice, sev, chutney, and veggies for the timeless, tangy and crunchy street snack.