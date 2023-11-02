Bigg Boss 17: Fan-Favourite Stars Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani To Make Appearance On Weekend Ka Waar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While the drama and fireworks keep on happening each day in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17 among the housemates, where there are new friendships, love triangles, fake love angles, and heated arguments between married couples in the show, the overall fights as well, an exciting update for ardent #Elvisha fandom is here. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame fan and audience favourite stars Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani are set for their joint appearance this time on Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss 17.

Elvish Yadav is a renowned YouTuber star, who is ruling the hearts of fans and audiences after his historic win on Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani is the finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which rules the hearts of ardent Bigg Boss fans and audiences who loved the raw, undiscovered and unfiltered persona of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 queen. Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav's on-screen bonding, nok jhok and off-screen friendship got loved by the #Elvisha fans.

Elvish and Manisha's much-awaited appearance has made #Elvisha fans excited. While Elvish will promote the upcoming Indian adaptation of the popular Netflix series Temptation Island India, which will be airing soon digitally on the Jio Cinema app, Manisha Rani will join him as well. The dynamic duo will be talking and having a candid chat with Salman Khan first. Later, the duo will also enter the house and talk to the housemates about how they like the game played by the housemates inside the house.

Surely, Elvish and Manisha's entry on Weekend Ka Waar on Bigg Boss 17 with Salman Khan will spice up the show and amplify the entertainment, masala and fun factor, which was apparently missing in the show since its inception and starting episode itself.

